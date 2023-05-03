Tribute to Masters of Jazz: Oscar Peterson, Dave Brubeck, Cecil Taylor

Jazz standards are important elements of every concert. An extraordinary and talented Eva Emingerová has prepared songs that she will turn into thousands of different styles. Emingerová leaves the songs with their inimitable beauty and energy and evoke an atmosphere that draws the listener into back then compositions.

A tribute to the best jazz pianists performed by a top and world-renowned band! Hear the greatest jazz hits.

A tribute to the greatest jazz pianists performed by a world-class and world-renowned band! Come to hear the greatest jazz hits!