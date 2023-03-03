International Café Philo in English: open philosophical discussions for everybody

International Café Philo in English: open philosophical discussions for everybody

Adresa:

110 00 Praha 1 - Petrská čtvrť , Klimentská 2067/34

Termín: 3.3.2023 v 17:15 hod. (pátek)

3březen pátek 17:15

Žánr: ostatní akce

Další vstupenky

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Are you interested in an open and respectful exchange of arguments? Do you enjoy thinking and pondering together with other people? Then come and join our circle, where we try to speak about the really important topics of life. We meet every first Friday of the month in the cozy CAFÉ MILLÈME in the center of Prague. A topic is chosen by the participants on the spot, then we engage in a philosophical discussion to hopefully get some deeper understanding. There are no prerequisites for participating, except curiosity and civility.

Time: 17:15 to 18:45

Place: Café Millème

Klimentská 2067/34 

110 00 Praha 1 - Petrská čtvrť

Czech Republic

Více informací o akci International Café Philo in English: open philosophical discussions for everybody na  www akce

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

Podobné akce

4úno - 31procelý den

Farmářské trhy Náplavka

, Rašínovo nábřeží Ostatní

21únor úterý

Komentované prohlídky

, Karlovo náměstí 23 Ostatní

19březen neděle 10:00

Festival delikátních chutí

, Karlovo náměstí 23 Ostatní

25březen sobota 10:00

Herecký kurz pro neherce

, Vodičkova 28 Ostatní

Doporučené akce v Praze

24úno 19:30

Dešťová hůl

18čer neděle

Marek Ztracený v Praze

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

Mohlo by tě zajímat