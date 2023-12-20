Christmas Carols & Gospel: Lee Andrew Davison

Christmas Carols & Gospel: Lee Andrew Davison

Adresa:

Praha 1, Národní 20

Termín: 20.12.2023 (středa) 29.12.2023
Vstupné:

440 – 990 Kč

20prosinec středa 21:00

Žánr: koncertyjazz Praha

Vánoční koncert Christmas Carols & Gospel s Lee Andrew Davisonem v pražské Redutě.

VÍCE INFORMACÍ ZDE

 

Více informací o akci Christmas Carols & Gospel: Lee Andrew Davison na  www akce

