Lunchmeat x CAMP: raster 25th anniversary

raster has always considered itself not only as a label but as an independent »artistic platform« with the aim of releasing groundbreaking electronic music, with a focus on audio-visual performances and experimentation. In addition to music that has influenced succeeding generations of artists, raster also releases books, data carriers, and graphics. A further aspect of the label’s diverse activities includes installation works. Two founders of the legendary collective – Olaf Bender aka Byetone and Frank Bretschneider (in collaboration with Pierce Warnecke) will present their new AV live acts, in site-specific adaptation made for the 20 x 4m projection screen at CAMP.