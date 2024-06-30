Lunchmeat x CAMP: raster 25th anniversary
Praha 1, Vyšehradská 2075/51
27srpen pátek 19:00
Další vstupenky na koncerty
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
raster has always considered itself not only as a label but as an independent »artistic platform« with the aim of releasing groundbreaking electronic music, with a focus on audio-visual performances and experimentation. In addition to music that has influenced succeeding generations of artists, raster also releases books, data carriers, and graphics. A further aspect of the label’s diverse activities includes installation works. Two founders of the legendary collective – Olaf Bender aka Byetone and Frank Bretschneider (in collaboration with Pierce Warnecke) will present their new AV live acts, in site-specific adaptation made for the 20 x 4m projection screen at CAMP.
Více informací o akci Lunchmeat x CAMP: raster 25th anniversary na www akce
Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.
Podobné akce
12srpen čtvrtek 20:30
17srpen úterý 17:30
17srpen úterý 18:00
Ubytování v okolí akce Lunchmeat x CAMP: raster...
Dancing House - TanÄŤĂcĂ dĹŻm hotelPraha (372 metrů)
Hotel Antik CityPraha (538 metrů)
Radisson Blu Hotel PrahaPraha (557 metrů)