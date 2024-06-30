Lunchmeat x CAMP: raster 25th anniversary

Lunchmeat x CAMP: raster 25th anniversary

Termín: 27.8.2021 v 19:00 hod. (pátek)

27srpen pátek 19:00

Žánr: koncerty

Zúčastním se (FB)

Další vstupenky na koncerty

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

raster has always considered itself not only as a label but as an independent »artistic platform« with the aim of releasing groundbreaking electronic music, with a focus on audio-visual performances and experimentation. In addition to music that has influenced succeeding generations of artists, raster also releases books, data carriers, and graphics. A further aspect of the label’s diverse activities includes installation works. Two founders of the legendary collective – Olaf Bender aka Byetone and Frank Bretschneider (in collaboration with Pierce Warnecke) will present their new AV live acts, in site-specific adaptation made for the 20 x 4m projection screen at CAMP.

Více informací o akci Lunchmeat x CAMP: raster 25th anniversary na  www akce

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

Hudební kluby - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

Podobné akce

12srpen čtvrtek 20:30

Letní kino: Avril a podivuhodný svět

, Praha 1 Film

2srp - 15srpcelý den

Výstava nominovaných děl ČCA 2021 v CAMPu

, Praha 1 Výstava

17srpen úterý 17:30

TEDxPragueED:

, Praha 1 Ostatní

17srpen úterý 18:00

Komentovaná prohlídka: Výstaviště Praha

, Praha 1 Ostatní

Ubytování v okolí akce Lunchmeat x CAMP: raster...

Dancing House - TanÄŤĂ­cĂ­ dĹŻm hotelPraha (372 metrů)

Hotel Antik CityPraha (538 metrů)

Radisson Blu Hotel PrahaPraha (557 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

30čer - 24říj celý den

Exner – Belveder

11kvě - 31pro celý den

Svět pohádek Boženy Němcové

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Novoměstská radnice v Praze Novoměstská radnice v Praze Praha 2 (611 m)
Národní divadlo Národní divadlo Praha 1 (991 m)
Hermitage Hotel Prague Hermitage Hotel Prague Praha 2 (572 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat