COOL on the water – DJ legends
Praha 5, Hořejší nábřeží 5
190,-
24červen středa 17:00
Bohužel, k akci COOL on the water – DJ legends nemáme další informace. Zkus to později nebo na stránkách prodejce vstupenek...
Více informací o akci COOL on the water – DJ legends na www akce
Podobné akce
21červen neděle 17:30
The Best of Classic with soprano
5červenec neděle 20:30
Famous Classical Masterpieces
21červen neděle 13:00
Matinee Na Pražském Hradě
14říjen středa 18:30
Tři Sestry + host Přesunuto
Ubytování v okolí akce COOL on the water – DJ...
Hotel LavandaPraha (483 metrů)
AKÁT pension a hostelPraha (679 metrů)
Hotel U Svatého JanaPraha (702 metrů)