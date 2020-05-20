LIVE stream - BD.TV I Captain Paul Watson (Sea Shepherd) - Half century of the sea conservation

LIVE stream - BD.TV I Captain Paul Watson (Sea Shepherd) - Half century of the sea conservation

LIVE stream

Termín: 20.5.2020 v 20:00 hod. (středa)

20květen středa 20:00

In the next episode of BD.TV we will host captain Paul Watson, founder of notorious Sea Shepherd - one of the biggest society which protects marine biodiversity with their direct action. We will take a look at history of SS campaigns and also analyse current threats. What are the possible solutions? Where is the line between conservation and ecoterrorism? Our hosts will be Tomáš Ouhel and Martin Mikeš, as usual.

