Gala koncert in Mirror Chapel - Klementinum Praha
Praha 1, Mariánské náměstí 5
600 Kč – 800 Kč
6duben sobota 20:00
G. Bizet – Overture from the Opera („Carmen")
G. F. Händel – Lascia ch´io pianga (from the Opera „Rinaldo“)
W. A. Mozart – Divertimento D dur, KV (selection)
– Agnus dei (from „Coronation Mass")
A. Dvořák – Slavonic Dance No. 8
F. Schubert – Ave Maria
J. S. Bach – Toccata and fuga d minor
J. Brahms – Hungarian Dance No. 5
A. Dvořák – Rusalka´s aria (from the Opera „Rusalka“)
P. I. Čajkovský – Theme from Ballet („Swan Lake")
A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons („Spring“ and „Summer")
G. Rossini – Una voce poco fa (from the Opera „The Barber of Seville“)
Duration of concert is 65 minutes.
