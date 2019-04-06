Gala koncert in Mirror Chapel - Klementinum Praha

Gala koncert in Mirror Chapel - Klementinum Praha

Adresa:

Praha 1, Mariánské náměstí 5

Termín: 6.4.2019 (sobota) 26.11.2019
Vstupné:

600 Kč – 800 Kč

6duben sobota 20:00

Žánr: koncertyvážná hudba

Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

G. Bizet – Overture from the Opera („Carmen")
G. F. Händel – Lascia ch´io pianga (from the Opera „Rinaldo“)

W. A. Mozart – Divertimento D dur, KV (selection)

– Agnus dei (from „Coronation Mass")

A. Dvořák – Slavonic Dance No. 8

F. Schubert – Ave Maria

J. S. Bach – Toccata and fuga d minor

J. Brahms – Hungarian Dance No. 5

A. Dvořák – Rusalka´s aria (from the Opera „Rusalka“)

P. I. Čajkovský – Theme from Ballet („Swan Lake")

A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons („Spring“ and „Summer")

G. Rossini – Una voce poco fa (from the Opera „The Barber of Seville“)

Duration of concert is 65 minutes. 

Více informací o akci Gala koncert in Mirror Chapel - Klementinum Praha na  www akce

Další termíny akce

6.4.2019 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
8.4.2019 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
13.4.2019 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
15.4.2019 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
20.4.2019 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
22.4.2019 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
27.4.2019 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
29.4.2019 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
4.5.2019 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
6.5.2019 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
11.5.2019 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
13.5.2019 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
18.5.2019 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
20.5.2019 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
25.5.2019 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
27.5.2019 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
3.6.2019 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
8.6.2019 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
10.6.2019 20:00 (pondělí) Přidat do kalendáře
15.6.2019 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
Hudební kluby - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

Podobné akce

23prosinec neděle 20:00

Vánoční galakoncert

, Náměstí Republiky 5 Koncert

2prosinec neděle 16:30

Tradiční české a světové koledy, pastorely a vánoční melodie

, Husova 8 Koncert

1prosinec sobota 16:30

Vánoční melodie pro soprán, Komorní smyčcový soubor a vel.varhany

, Husova 8 Koncert

25prosinec úterý 20:00

Christmas Gala Concert

, Alšovo nábřeží 12 Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce Gala koncert in Mirror...

Hotel Praha 1 (75 metrů)

Clementin hotel Praha 1 (84 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

23led 19:30

Yungblud v Praze

1pro - 2pro celý den

Novoměstský advent - Praha

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Staroměstské náměstí Staroměstské náměstí Praha 1 (264 m)
Pražský Orloj Pražský Orloj Praha 1 (307 m)
Café Louvre Café Louvre Praha 1 (560 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat