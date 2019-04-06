Gala koncert in Mirror Chapel - Klementinum Praha

G. Bizet – Overture from the Opera („Carmen")

G. F. Händel – Lascia ch´io pianga (from the Opera „Rinaldo“)

W. A. Mozart – Divertimento D dur, KV (selection)

– Agnus dei (from „Coronation Mass")

A. Dvořák – Slavonic Dance No. 8

F. Schubert – Ave Maria

J. S. Bach – Toccata and fuga d minor

J. Brahms – Hungarian Dance No. 5

A. Dvořák – Rusalka´s aria (from the Opera „Rusalka“)

P. I. Čajkovský – Theme from Ballet („Swan Lake")

A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons („Spring“ and „Summer")

G. Rossini – Una voce poco fa (from the Opera „The Barber of Seville“)

Duration of concert is 65 minutes.