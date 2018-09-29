The best of Mozart in Old Prague

W. A. Mozart – Turkish march

W. A. Mozart – Papageno´s aria (Magic Flute)

W. A. Mozart – Cinque, dieci, venti… (The Marriage of Figaro)

T. Albinoni – Adagio in g minor

W. A. Mozart – Pamina´s aria (Magic Flute) or

Queen of the Night (Magic Flute)

W. A. Mozart – Leporello´s aria – Don Giovanni)

W. A. Mozart – Laci darem la mano (Don Giovanni)

M. A. Charpentier – Te Deum

G. Verdi – Violetta's aria from the Opera La Traviata

G. Verdi – Fiesco´s aria from the Oper Simone Boccanegra

A. Dvořák – Humoresque

A. Dvořák – Rusalka's aria (Rusalka)

A. Dvořák – Biblical song No. 4

A. Dvořák – Biblical song No. 10

J. Brahms – Hungarian Dance No. 5

W. A. Mozart – Agnus dei (Coronation Mass)

W. A. Mozart – Alleluja (from Exsultate jubilate)

W. A. Mozart – Pa-pa duet (Magic Flute)

Duration of concert is 65 minutes.