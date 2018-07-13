Smetana, Dvořák and Vivaldi in Old Prague

Praha 1, Mariánské náměstí

Termín: 13.7.2018 (pátek) 24.8.2018
600 – 800 Kč

13červenec pátek 20:00

G. Bizet – Overture from the Opera „Carmen“

A. Dvořák – Humoresque, Largo from „New World“, Slovanic Dance No. 8

B. Smetana – Moldau

A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter)

Dvořák Symphony Orchestra Prague

Duration of concert is 65 minutes.

