The Best Of Classics & Opera With Ballet

The Best Of Classics & Opera With Ballet

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 3.8.2018 v 20:00 hod. (pátek)

3srpen pátek 20:00

Žánr: koncertyvážná hudba hudba koncert praha obecní dům opera balet

Další vstupenky na operu

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Frédeéric Chopin – Les Sylfides

W.A. Mozart – Turecký pochod

W.A. Mozart – Arie Královny noci

Charles Gounod – Tanec z Valpružiny noci

Bedřich Smetana – Louisina polka

Jacques Offenbach – Barkarola

Jacques Offenbach – Arie Olympie

Antonín Dvořák – Humoreska

Antonín Dvořák – Když mne stará matka

A. Rubinstein – Melody in F

Adolphe Ch. Adam – Kdybych byl králem

Richard Heuberger – Chambre séparée

Johann Strauss – Unter Donner und Blitz

Více informací o akci The Best Of Classics & Opera With Ballet na  www akce

Hudební kluby - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

Podobné akce

23červen sobota 18:00

Čtvero ročních dob, Gypsy Airs

, Praha 1 Koncert

23červen sobota 20:00

The Best Of Classics

, Praha 1 Koncert

9kvě - 24čercelý den

Česká divadelní fotografie

, Praha 1 Výstava

24červen neděle 18:00

Beethoven & Mozart

, Praha 1 Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce The Best Of Classics &...

Barceló Old Town Praha Praha 1 (157 metrů)

Central Hotel Prague Praha 1 (187 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

4říj 20:00

GusGus

8lis 20:00

Welshly Arms v Praze

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Prašná brána Prašná brána Praha 1 (50 m)
Pražský Orloj Pražský Orloj Praha 1 (537 m)
Café Louvre Café Louvre Praha 1 (921 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat