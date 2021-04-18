Koncert filmové hudby

Pražský filmový orchestr přichází s pokračováním ve své sérii tématických koncertů.

Na koncerty věnovaném žánrům fantasy, krimi a scifi nyní přidává další, neméně poutavý - horor. Ve spojení s posledním jmenovaným se diváci mohou těšit nejen na hudební témata Vetřelců a Predátorů, ale i hrabě Drakuly nebo kultovní Mouchy.

Proti nim představí pilíře svých programů, kde nesmí chybět zastoupení Star Wars a Star Treku.

Koncert toho nabídne ale samozřejmě mnohem více. Nenechte si jej ujít!

PROGRAM KONCERTU

Elden Ring

Main Theme

Yuka Kitamura

Aliens

Main Title & Ripley`s Rescue

James Horner

Predators

End Credits

John Debney, Alan Silvestri

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

Anakin`s Betrayal

John Williams

Dead Space

Welcome to the U.S.G. Ishimura

Jason Graves

Helldivers

A Cup of Liber-Tea (Main Theme)

Wilbert Roget II

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace

Duel of the Fates

John Williams

- - - PŘESTÁVKA - - -