Koncert filmové hudby "Scifi | Horror"
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
800-1100 Kč
15červen sobota 19:00
Pražský filmový orchestr přichází s pokračováním ve své sérii tématických koncertů.
Na koncerty věnovaném žánrům fantasy, krimi a scifi nyní přidává další, neméně poutavý - horor. Ve spojení s posledním jmenovaným se diváci mohou těšit nejen na hudební témata Vetřelců a Predátorů, ale i hrabě Drakuly nebo kultovní Mouchy.
Proti nim představí pilíře svých programů, kde nesmí chybět zastoupení Star Wars a Star Treku.
Koncert toho nabídne ale samozřejmě mnohem více. Nenechte si jej ujít!
PROGRAM KONCERTU
Elden Ring
Main Theme
Yuka Kitamura
Aliens
Main Title & Ripley`s Rescue
James Horner
Predators
End Credits
John Debney, Alan Silvestri
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Anakin`s Betrayal
John Williams
Dead Space
Welcome to the U.S.G. Ishimura
Jason Graves
Helldivers
A Cup of Liber-Tea (Main Theme)
Wilbert Roget II
Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Duel of the Fates
John Williams
- - - PŘESTÁVKA - - -
Drag Me To Hell
Main Title
Christopher Young
Drag Me To Hell
Tale of a Haunted Banker
Christopher Young
The Omen 3: The Final Conflict
Main Titles
Christopher Young
Dracula
End Credits
John Williams
The Fly
Main Title
Howard Shore
Star Trek
Through The Years
Christopher Young
Star Trek
Star Trek
Michael Giacchino
