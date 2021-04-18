Koncert filmové hudby

Koncert filmové hudby "Scifi | Horror"

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 15.6.2024 v 19:00 hod. (sobota)
Vstupné:

800-1100 Kč

15červen sobota 19:00

Žánr: koncertyfilmová hudba

Pražský filmový orchestr přichází s pokračováním ve své sérii tématických koncertů.
Na koncerty věnovaném žánrům fantasy, krimi a scifi nyní přidává další, neméně poutavý - horor. Ve spojení s posledním jmenovaným se diváci mohou těšit nejen na hudební témata Vetřelců a Predátorů, ale i hrabě Drakuly nebo kultovní Mouchy.
Proti nim představí pilíře svých programů, kde nesmí chybět zastoupení Star Wars a Star Treku.
Koncert toho nabídne ale samozřejmě mnohem více. Nenechte si jej ujít!

PROGRAM KONCERTU

Elden Ring
Main Theme
Yuka Kitamura

Aliens
Main Title & Ripley`s Rescue
James Horner

Predators
End Credits
John Debney, Alan Silvestri

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Anakin`s Betrayal
John Williams

Dead Space
Welcome to the U.S.G. Ishimura
Jason Graves

Helldivers
A Cup of Liber-Tea (Main Theme)
Wilbert Roget II

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
Duel of the Fates
John Williams

- - - PŘESTÁVKA - - -

Drag Me To Hell
Main Title
Christopher Young

Drag Me To Hell
Tale of a Haunted Banker
Christopher Young

The Omen 3: The Final Conflict
Main Titles
Christopher Young

Dracula
End Credits
John Williams

The Fly
Main Title
Howard Shore

Star Trek
Through The Years
Christopher Young

Star Trek
Star Trek
Michael Giacchino

