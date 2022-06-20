Na koncertě Christmas Movie in Smetana Hall vystoupí Dvořák Symphony Orchestra Prague v komorním obsazení s basovou kytarou, klavírem, bicími a sólovým zpěvem.

Kompletní program koncertu:

E. Bernstein - The Magnificent Seven

K. Svoboda - Three Nuts for Cinderella (Song from the movie)

H. Zimmer - Pirates of the Caribbean

J. Lennon - Happy Xmas (War is Over)

B. Anderson - Super Trouper („Mamma Mia!“)

I. Berlin - White Christmas

E. Morricone - Once Upon a Time In the West (Song from the movie)

C. Armstrong - Love Actually

L. Cohen - Hallelujah

F. Mercury - Bohemian Rhapsody

A. Silvestri - When Christmas Comes to Town („Polar Express“)

J. L. Pierpont - Jingle Bells

K. Anderson-Lopez - Let It Go („Frozen“)

A. Adam - O Holy Night