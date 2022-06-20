Christmas Movie in Smetana Hall
Praha, Náměstí Republiky 5
100–1400 Kč
25prosinec středa 17:00
Na koncertě Christmas Movie in Smetana Hall vystoupí Dvořák Symphony Orchestra Prague v komorním obsazení s basovou kytarou, klavírem, bicími a sólovým zpěvem.
Kompletní program koncertu:
E. Bernstein - The Magnificent Seven
K. Svoboda - Three Nuts for Cinderella (Song from the movie)
H. Zimmer - Pirates of the Caribbean
J. Lennon - Happy Xmas (War is Over)
B. Anderson - Super Trouper („Mamma Mia!“)
I. Berlin - White Christmas
E. Morricone - Once Upon a Time In the West (Song from the movie)
C. Armstrong - Love Actually
L. Cohen - Hallelujah
F. Mercury - Bohemian Rhapsody
A. Silvestri - When Christmas Comes to Town („Polar Express“)
J. L. Pierpont - Jingle Bells
K. Anderson-Lopez - Let It Go („Frozen“)
A. Adam - O Holy Night
