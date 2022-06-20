Christmas Movie in Smetana Hall

Christmas Movie in Smetana Hall

Adresa:

Praha, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 25.12.2024 v 17:00 hod. (středa)
Vstupné:

100–1400 Kč

25prosinec středa 17:00

Žánr: koncertyvánoční koncert vážná hudba česká hudba

Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Na koncertě Christmas Movie in Smetana Hall vystoupí Dvořák Symphony Orchestra Prague v komorním obsazení s basovou kytarou, klavírem, bicími a sólovým zpěvem.

Kompletní program koncertu:

E. Bernstein - The Magnificent Seven
K. Svoboda - Three Nuts for Cinderella (Song from the movie)
H. Zimmer - Pirates of the Caribbean
J. Lennon - Happy Xmas (War is Over)
B. Anderson - Super Trouper („Mamma Mia!“)
I. Berlin - White Christmas
E. Morricone - Once Upon a Time In the West (Song from the movie)
C. Armstrong - Love Actually
L. Cohen - Hallelujah
F. Mercury - Bohemian Rhapsody
A. Silvestri - When Christmas Comes to Town („Polar Express“)
J. L. Pierpont - Jingle Bells
K. Anderson-Lopez - Let It Go („Frozen“)
A. Adam - O Holy Night

 

 

Hudební kluby v Praze Akce v MČ Praha

Podobné akce

15červen sobota 19:00

Koncert filmové hudby

, Praha 1 Koncert

1kvě - 30zářcelý den

Tim Burton: Návraty

, Praha 1 Výstava

1led - 31procelý den

Blanka Matragi v Obecním domě - výstava Timeless

, Praha 1 Výstava

Doporučené akce v Praze

20čer - 22čer celý den

Metronome Prague 2024

22kvě 19:30

Cyrus Chestnut v Praze

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

Mohlo by tě zajímat