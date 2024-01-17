Still Awake + Noisebleed + Nocturnal Pestilence
Praha 1, Národní 25
na místě 350 Kč
25únor neděle 21:00
STILL AWAKE + NOISEBLEED + NOCTURNAL PESTILENCE
Více informací o akci Still Awake + Noisebleed + Nocturnal Pestilence na www akce
Podobné akce
15leden pondělí 21:00
Dum Doobie Doobie Band
Klub Vagon, Praha 1 Koncert
16leden úterý 21:00
Keltské úterý ve Vagonu
Klub Vagon, Praha 1 Koncert
17leden středa 21:00
Sierra Foxtrot
Klub Vagon, Praha 1 Koncert
18leden čtvrtek 21:00
Nirvana Revival Praha
Klub Vagon, Praha 1 Koncert
Ubytování v okolí akce Still Awake + Noisebleed...
Zrcadlová kaple KlementinaPraha (499 metrů)
Salon Thajka - Hotel MánesPraha (538 metrů)
ValentinskaPraha (565 metrů)