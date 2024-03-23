Management and Social Science Congress

Management and Social Science Congress

Adresa:

Praha 4, 5. května 65

Termín: 23.3.2023 (čtvrtek) 24.3.2023
Vstupné:

free

23bře - 24bře celý den

Žánr: ostatní akce

We invite you to join our annual Management and Social Science Congress hosted by Newton University on March 23rd 2023 at its Prague campus. This interdisciplinary conference, in the TEDx talks format, aims to bring together social and political sciences on the one hand and business and management studies on the other. It aims to bridge theoretical and empirical gaps between these disciplines in areas including collective action and bargaining, theories and practices of leadership, and communication studies.

