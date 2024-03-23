We invite you to join our annual Management and Social Science Congress hosted by Newton University on March 23rd 2023 at its Prague campus. This interdisciplinary conference, in the TEDx talks format, aims to bring together social and political sciences on the one hand and business and management studies on the other. It aims to bridge theoretical and empirical gaps between these disciplines in areas including collective action and bargaining, theories and practices of leadership, and communication studies.
Více informací o akci Management and Social Science Congress na www akce
Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.
Podobné akce
21březen úterý 10:00
21březen úterý 13:00
24březen pátek 09:30
Ubytování v okolí akce Management and Social...
Union Hotel PraguePraha (431 metrů)
VIPliving HouseboatPraha (751 metrů)
Royal Court HotelPraha (945 metrů)