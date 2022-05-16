The Next Step

Adresa:

Praha 2, Gorazdova 3

Termín: 4.5.2022 30.5.2022
Vstupné:

zdarma

4kvě - 30kvě celý den

Žánr: výstavy

"Surrounding things which inspire me often find their way into my paintings, appearing sometimes as subtle marks, sometimes in form of raging tempest. I invite you to come closer and discover shapes and colors interacting, textures, depths created by underlaying layers. Imagine each painting as a dance spectacle with me being its humble choreographer. Let yourself be lead around the painting, or just just take a leisurely stroll in it."

Romy is a self-taught abstract artist living and creating in Prague, Czech Republic. Even though she loved drawing as a child and young adult, she rediscovered and begun pursuing her passion for art much later in life. She mostly works intuitively, without a preconceived idea, building layers and experimenting, usually letting the piece dictate the direction. She is also passionate about yoga, music, dancing, reading or being outdoors.

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

Galerie a muzea - Praha 2 Akce v MČ Praha 2

