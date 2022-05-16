"Surrounding things which inspire me often find their way into my paintings, appearing sometimes as subtle marks, sometimes in form of raging tempest. I invite you to come closer and discover shapes and colors interacting, textures, depths created by underlaying layers. Imagine each painting as a dance spectacle with me being its humble choreographer. Let yourself be lead around the painting, or just just take a leisurely stroll in it."
Romy is a self-taught abstract artist living and creating in Prague, Czech Republic. Even though she loved drawing as a child and young adult, she rediscovered and begun pursuing her passion for art much later in life. She mostly works intuitively, without a preconceived idea, building layers and experimenting, usually letting the piece dictate the direction. She is also passionate about yoga, music, dancing, reading or being outdoors.
Více informací o akci The Next Step na www akce
Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.
Podobné akce
Neviditelná výstava Praha
Český kubismus
Plejády skla 1946–2019
Poklady numismatických sbírek
Ubytování v okolí akce The Next Step
Salon Thajka - Hotel MánesPraha (466 metrů)
Royal Court ApartmentsPraha (1 125 metrů)
Royal Court HotelPraha (1 143 metrů)