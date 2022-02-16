Guided tour – On the borderline of Žižkov and Vinohrady in English

FREE ENTRY.

Please pick up free tickets in our Tourist information centre: Milešovská 846/1.





INFO ABOUT GUIDED TOUR

Who would have thought that the original Vineyard Mountains,

far beyond the gates of the New Town, would become two

separate entities after 1875. Two legendary districts, each

retaining its own character and atmosphere — the beautiful,

refined, but a bit uptight older sister Vinohrady and the younger,

quirky brother with a big heart — Žižkov. Come with us to

discover the places where these two siblings meet each other...

The walk includes Jiřího z Poděbrad Square, Church of the Most

Sacred Heart of Our Lord, Žižkov Tower, old Jewish Cemetery,

telephone exchange, Švehla‘s dormitory, Krakonoš, a beautiful

viewpoint that in summer is a used as a sunset cinema…

Meetpoint in front of the Church