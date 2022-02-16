Guided tour – On the borderline of Žižkov and Vinohrady in English

Guided tour – On the borderline of Žižkov and Vinohrady in English

Adresa:

Praha 3, Milešovská 846/1

Termín: 16.2.2022 v 16:00 hod. (středa)
Vstupné:

0

16únor středa 16:00

Žánr: ostatní akce

Další vstupenky

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

FREE ENTRY.
Please pick up free tickets in our Tourist information centre: Milešovská 846/1.

INFO ABOUT GUIDED TOUR
Who would have thought that the original Vineyard Mountains,
far beyond the gates of the New Town, would become two
separate entities after 1875. Two legendary districts, each
retaining its own character and atmosphere — the beautiful,
refined, but a bit uptight older sister Vinohrady and the younger,
quirky brother with a big heart — Žižkov. Come with us to
discover the places where these two siblings meet each other...
The walk includes Jiřího z Poděbrad Square, Church of the Most
Sacred Heart of Our Lord, Žižkov Tower, old Jewish Cemetery,
telephone exchange, Švehla‘s dormitory, Krakonoš, a beautiful
viewpoint that in summer is a used as a sunset cinema…
Meetpoint in front of the Church

Více informací o akci Guided tour – On the borderline of Žižkov and Vinohrady in English na  www akce

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

Podobné akce

21červenec čtvrtek 19:00

Ptejte se, na co chcete, Jana Krause

, Mahlerovy sady Ostatní

5březen sobota 20:00

Lord of the Dance Tour 2022

, Ocelářská 460/2 Ostatní

23duben sobota 19:00

Cirk La Putyka - Cesty

, Výstaviště Ostatní

24únor čtvrtek 19:00

Podzemí umění

, Plzeňská 76 Ostatní

Ubytování v okolí akce Guided tour – On the...

Žižkovská televizní věžPraha (251 metrů)

Sportovní centrum OlšankaPraha (608 metrů)

Royal Court ApartmentsPraha (1 590 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

23zář 20:00

Alvaro Soler v Praze

19úno 19:00

Ghost of You + Chief Bromden + Mara Jade

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Žižkovská věž Žižkovská věž Praha 3 (251 m)
Prašná brána Prašná brána Praha 1 (1 934 m)
Pentahotel Prague Pentahotel Prague Praha 8 (1 753 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat