Guided tour – On the borderline of Žižkov and Vinohrady in English
Praha 3, Milešovská 846/1
16únor středa 16:00
Please pick up free tickets in our Tourist information centre: Milešovská 846/1.
Who would have thought that the original Vineyard Mountains,
far beyond the gates of the New Town, would become two
separate entities after 1875. Two legendary districts, each
retaining its own character and atmosphere — the beautiful,
refined, but a bit uptight older sister Vinohrady and the younger,
quirky brother with a big heart — Žižkov. Come with us to
discover the places where these two siblings meet each other...
The walk includes Jiřího z Poděbrad Square, Church of the Most
Sacred Heart of Our Lord, Žižkov Tower, old Jewish Cemetery,
telephone exchange, Švehla‘s dormitory, Krakonoš, a beautiful
viewpoint that in summer is a used as a sunset cinema…
Meetpoint in front of the Church
Více informací o akci Guided tour – On the borderline of Žižkov and Vinohrady in English na www akce
Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.
