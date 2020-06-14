LIVE stream - Vojta Stolbenko - Intermediate Poi workshop

Adresa:

LIVE stream

Termín: 14.6.2020 v 16:00 hod. (neděle)
Vstupné:

dobrovolné

14červen neděle 16:00

Žánr: ostatní akcetanec live stream online

Vojta will give a 1hr30min online class about poi - not only showing certain tricks and techniques, but also talking about concepts such as performing, learning process, inspiration, routines, "clearing" your spinning and possibly some more. Watch this class live and write your questions in the comments, if you have any. This class is for free, but donations are welcome.

On-line stream

Více informací o akci LIVE stream - Vojta Stolbenko - Intermediate Poi workshop na  www akce

