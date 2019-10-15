Dj Hanz Saaen
Dobrovolné
11říjen pátek 16:00
Hanz Saaen (DJ/producer) was born in Prague in 1998. Now he lives in Český Brod near to Prague.
He started mixing in early 2015 in small club Mexiko in his hometown Český Brod. He makes his own parties here as well.
His music has been released on Bach Music, Rebellious rec, LDN Trax and Sound On Sound.
In his regular Mixcloud podcasts DARK CITY is techno, tech house, house, deep house and minimal sounds.
