Novoroční koncert

Adresa:

Praha 1, Staroměstské náměstí

Termín: 2.1.2020 v 19:30 hod. (čtvrtek)
Vstupné:

750 Kč – 1 100 Kč

2leden čtvrtek 19:30

Žánr: koncertynový rok

Royal Czech Orchestra
Anda-Louise Bogza soprano
Vlastimil Kobrle – violin solo
Ales Barta – organ

Vivaldi The Four Seasons Autumn & Winter
G. Puccini Famous Aria from La Boheme
Schubert Ave Maria
Beethoven Symphony No. 5 (Allegro)
Charpentier Te Deum
Bach Jesu, Joy of Mans Desiring
Magnificat
Air On the G-String
Händel Largo from Xerxes
Smetana Vltava
Mozart Divertimento

A spectacular programme with three of Pragues best and most famous
soloists and the Royal Czech Orchestra.

Duration 70 minutes.

