Novoroční koncert
Praha 1, Staroměstské náměstí
750 Kč – 1 100 Kč
2leden čtvrtek 19:30
Royal Czech Orchestra
Anda-Louise Bogza soprano
Vlastimil Kobrle – violin solo
Ales Barta – organ
Vivaldi The Four Seasons Autumn & Winter
G. Puccini Famous Aria from La Boheme
Schubert Ave Maria
Beethoven Symphony No. 5 (Allegro)
Charpentier Te Deum
Bach Jesu, Joy of Mans Desiring
Magnificat
Air On the G-String
Händel Largo from Xerxes
Smetana Vltava
Mozart Divertimento
A spectacular programme with three of Pragues best and most famous
soloists and the Royal Czech Orchestra.
Duration 70 minutes.
