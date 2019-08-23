Valeriya Chernaya

Termín: 23.8.2019 v 18:00 hod. (pátek)
Vstupné:

480 Kč – 560 Kč

23srpen pátek 18:00

Žánr: koncerty

Valeriya Chernaya accompanied by two guitars and a piano.
With the concert program „A Gold Sea of Romance..“.
She is a performer of ancient and modern, Russian and Gypsy romances & ballads. The winner of the 1st degree of the Volga Romances international competition „Autumn Romance voice“ in 2018.

Hudební kluby - Praha 6 Akce v MČ Praha 6

