Valeriya Chernaya
Praha 6, Na Zátorce 16
480 Kč – 560 Kč
23srpen pátek 18:00
Další vstupenky na koncerty
Valeriya Chernaya accompanied by two guitars and a piano.
With the concert program „A Gold Sea of Romance..“.
She is a performer of ancient and modern, Russian and Gypsy romances & ballads. The winner of the 1st degree of the Volga Romances international competition „Autumn Romance voice“ in 2018.
