Smetana, Dvořák and Vivaldi in Old Prague
Praha 1, Mariánské náměstí
600 – 800 Kč
28září pátek 20:00
Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
G. Bizet – Overture from the Opera „Carmen“
A. Dvořák – Humoresque, Largo from „New World“, Slovanic Dance No. 8
B. Smetana – Moldau
A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter)
Dvořák Symphony Orchestra Prague
Duration of concert is 65 minutes.
Více informací o akci Smetana, Dvořák and Vivaldi in Old Prague na www akce
Další termíny akce
Podobné akce
13červenec pátek 18:00
Vivaldi / Four Seasons
Klementinum, Praha 1 Koncert
13červenec pátek 20:00
14červenec sobota 20:00
10srpen pátek 20:00
Vivaldi / Four Seasons
Klementinum, Praha 1 Koncert
Ubytování v okolí akce Smetana, Dvořák and...
Hotel Praha 1 (84 metrů)
Clementin hotel Praha 1 (89 metrů)