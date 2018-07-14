Classic Spectacular
Praha 1, Staroměstské náměstí
750 – 1100 Kč
14červenec sobota 20:00
Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
CLASSIC SPECTACULAR
Tyn church, Old Town Square
Royal Czech Orchestra
Anda-Louise Bogza soprano
Vlastimil Kobrle – violin solo
Ales Barta – organ
Vivaldi The Four Seasons Spring & Summer
Mozart Requiem – Lacrimosa
Schubert Ave Maria
Beethoven Symphony No. 5 (Allegro)
Charpentier Te Deum
Bach Jesu, Joy of Mans Desiring
Magnificat
Air On the G-String
Händel Largo from Xerxes
Smetana Vltava
Mozart Divertimento
A spectacular programme with three of Pragues best and most famous
soloists and the Royal Czech Orchestra.
Duration 70 minutes.
Více informací o akci Classic Spectacular na www akce
Další termíny akce
Podobné akce
25prosinec úterý 20:00
Christmas Gala Concert
20říjen sobota 19:30
Nikolaj Děmiděnko
8prosinec sobota 19:30
Angela Hewitt
26leden sobota 19:30
Jan Bartoš
Ubytování v okolí akce Classic Spectacular
Hotel Černý Slon Praha 1 (40 metrů)
Ventana Hotel Prague Praha 1 (49 metrů)