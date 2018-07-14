CLASSIC SPECTACULAR

Tyn church, Old Town Square

Royal Czech Orchestra

Anda-Louise Bogza soprano

Vlastimil Kobrle – violin solo

Ales Barta – organ

Vivaldi The Four Seasons Spring & Summer

Mozart Requiem – Lacrimosa

Schubert Ave Maria

Beethoven Symphony No. 5 (Allegro)

Charpentier Te Deum

Bach Jesu, Joy of Mans Desiring

Magnificat

Air On the G-String

Händel Largo from Xerxes

Smetana Vltava

Mozart Divertimento

A spectacular programme with three of Pragues best and most famous

soloists and the Royal Czech Orchestra.

Duration 70 minutes.