Classic Spectacular

Adresa:

Praha 1, Staroměstské náměstí

Termín: 14.7.2018 (sobota) 1.9.2018
Vstupné:

750 – 1100 Kč

14červenec sobota 20:00

CLASSIC SPECTACULAR
Tyn church, Old Town Square

Royal Czech Orchestra
Anda-Louise Bogza soprano
Vlastimil Kobrle – violin solo
Ales Barta – organ

Vivaldi The Four Seasons Spring & Summer
Mozart Requiem – Lacrimosa
Schubert Ave Maria
Beethoven Symphony No. 5 (Allegro)
Charpentier Te Deum
Bach Jesu, Joy of Mans Desiring
Magnificat
Air On the G-String
Händel Largo from Xerxes
Smetana Vltava
Mozart Divertimento

A spectacular programme with three of Pragues best and most famous
soloists and the Royal Czech Orchestra.

Duration 70 minutes.

