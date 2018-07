Best Of Czech And World Music

PRAGUE CASTLE CONCERT – The best of world and czech music with singer

by Old Prague Music Ensemble ( 5 Members and soprano)

Soprano : Libuse Moravcova – Myratska

PROGRAMME :

B. Smetana – MOLDAU

F. Schubert – AVE MARIA (with soprano)

A. Dvorak – HUMORESQUE,LARGO FROM THE NEW WORLD SYMPHONY, SLOVANIC DANCE no.8

C. Franck – PANIC ANGELICUS (with soprano)

J. Pachelbel – CANON IN D

G. Bizet – CARMEN intermezzo and ouverture from the opera

A.Vivaldi – FOUR SEASONS, SPRING, WINTER 2nd movement

G. F.Handel – LASCIA CH´ IO PIANGA (with soprano)

T. Albioni – ADAGIO

W. A. Mozart – ALLELUJA (with soprano)

J. Brahms-HUNGARIENS DANCES no.5., 6