Collegium Of The Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 18.8.2018 (sobota) 25.12.2018

18srpen sobota 20:00

Žánr: koncertyhudba koncert praha vážná hudba obecní dům

W.A.Mozart – A little Night Music

M.Ravel – Bolero

W.A.Mozart – Sinfonia concertante for violin, viola and orchestra


Collegium of The Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

Jan Mráček – violin solo, Karel Untermüller – viola solo

Koncert ve Smetanově síni Obecního domu v Praze.

