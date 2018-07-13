Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague – The Four Seasons

The Municipal House – Smetana Hall

Program:

J.Pachelbel

Canon in D major

W.A.Mozart

A Little Night Music – Serenade No 13, KV. 525

Allegro

Menuetto | Andante

Romanze | Allegretto

Rondo | Allegro

A.Vivaldi

Four Seasons

Concerto No.1 | „Spring“ | Op.8RV 269 | Allegro-Largo-Allegro

Concerto No.2 | „Summer“ | Op.8RV 315 | Allegro ma non molto-Adagio-Presto

Concerto No.3 | „Autumn“ | Op.RV 293 | Allegro-Adagio molto-Allegro

Concerto No.4 | „Winter“ | Op.8RV 297 | Allegro ma non molto-Largo-Allegro

Duration of concert: cca 60 min.