The Four Seasons
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
13červenec pátek 20:00
Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague – The Four Seasons
The Municipal House – Smetana Hall
Program:
J.Pachelbel
Canon in D major
W.A.Mozart
A Little Night Music – Serenade No 13, KV. 525
Allegro
Menuetto | Andante
Romanze | Allegretto
Rondo | Allegro
A.Vivaldi
Four Seasons
Concerto No.1 | „Spring“ | Op.8RV 269 | Allegro-Largo-Allegro
Concerto No.2 | „Summer“ | Op.8RV 315 | Allegro ma non molto-Adagio-Presto
Concerto No.3 | „Autumn“ | Op.RV 293 | Allegro-Adagio molto-Allegro
Concerto No.4 | „Winter“ | Op.8RV 297 | Allegro ma non molto-Largo-Allegro
Duration of concert: cca 60 min.
Více informací o akci The Four Seasons na www akce
Další termíny akce
Podobné akce
23červen sobota 18:00
23červen sobota 20:00
The Best Of Classics
Obecní dům, Praha 1 Koncert
24červen neděle 18:00
Beethoven & Mozart
Obecní dům, Praha 1 Koncert
Ubytování v okolí akce The Four Seasons
Barceló Old Town Praha Praha 1 (157 metrů)
Central Hotel Prague Praha 1 (187 metrů)