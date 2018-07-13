The Four Seasons

The Four Seasons

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 13.7.2018 (pátek) 17.8.2018

13červenec pátek 20:00

Žánr: koncertyhudba koncert praha vážná hudba obecní dům

Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague – The Four Seasons

The Municipal House – Smetana Hall

Program:
J.Pachelbel
Canon in D major

W.A.Mozart
A Little Night Music – Serenade No 13, KV. 525
Allegro
Menuetto | Andante
Romanze | Allegretto
Rondo | Allegro

A.Vivaldi
Four Seasons
Concerto No.1 | „Spring“ | Op.8RV 269 | Allegro-Largo-Allegro
Concerto No.2 | „Summer“ | Op.8RV 315 | Allegro ma non molto-Adagio-Presto
Concerto No.3 | „Autumn“ | Op.RV 293 | Allegro-Adagio molto-Allegro
Concerto No.4 | „Winter“ | Op.8RV 297 | Allegro ma non molto-Largo-Allegro

Duration of concert: cca 60 min.

Více informací o akci The Four Seasons na  www akce

Další termíny akce

13.7.2018 20:00 (pátek) Přidat do kalendáře
21.7.2018 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
4.8.2018 20:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
17.8.2018 20:00 (pátek) Přidat do kalendáře
