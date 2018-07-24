Classic Spectacular - Prague Vivaldi Master´s Orchestra

The magnificent Dvořák Hall in Rudolfinum host a chamber classical concert which we are more than happy to recommend. Program: Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons (Spring & Summer) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Famous Aria from Figaro Bedřich Smetana: Vltava (The Moldau) Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.5 (Allegro) Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Requiem Lacrimosa Johann Sebastian Bach: Air on the G - String Georg Friedrich Händel: Largo from Xerxes Georges Bizet: Habanera from Carmen Maurice Ravel: Bolero Performing: Prague Vivaldi Master´s Orchestra (10-13 members) Soloists: Orchestra Anda-Louise Bogza - soprano Vlastimil Kobrle - violin solo