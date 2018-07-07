Prague Summer Nights: Dvořák
Praha 1, Alšovo nábřeží 12
400 Kč – 800 Kč
7červenec sobota 20:00
Prague Summer Nights 2018
John Nardolillo – conductor
Amit Peled – cello
Program:
- Antonín Dvořák | Cello Concerto
- Antonín Dvořák | Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”
