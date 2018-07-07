Prague Summer Nights: Dvořák

Prague Summer Nights: Dvořák

Adresa:

Praha 1, Alšovo nábřeží 12

Termín: 7.7.2018 v 20:00 hod. (sobota)
Vstupné:

400 Kč – 800 Kč

