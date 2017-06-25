Bolero, Carmina Burana

Bolero, Carmina Burana

Adresa:

Praha 1, Vězeňská 1

Termín: 25.6.2017 (neděle) 31.10.2017
Vstupné:

800

25červen neděle 19:00

Žánr: koncertyklasikaklasická hudbavážná

Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Bolero / Czech Collegium

M.Ravel:Bolero, A.L.Weber : Evita – Don´t cry for me Argentina

G.Bizet: Carmen, G.Verdi: Nabucco, Gershwin, Bernstein, Piazolla

and Jewish traditional songs

Czech Collegium, soloist – M.Šrůmová - soprano

Další termíny akce

25.6.2017 19:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
27.6.2017 19:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
2.7.2017 19:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
4.7.2017 19:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
9.7.2017 19:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
11.7.2017 19:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
16.7.2017 19:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
18.7.2017 19:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
23.7.2017 19:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
25.7.2017 19:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
30.7.2017 19:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
1.8.2017 19:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
6.8.2017 19:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
8.8.2017 19:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
13.8.2017 19:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
15.8.2017 19:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
20.8.2017 19:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
22.8.2017 19:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
27.8.2017 19:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
29.8.2017 19:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře

Podobné akce

26červen pondělí 19:00

To nejlepší z Gershwina

, Praha 1 Koncert

28červen středa 19:00

To nejlepší z české a světové hudby

, Praha 1 Koncert

6červenec čtvrtek 19:00

Hallelujah

, Praha 1 Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce Bolero, Carmina Burana

Apartmán Josefov Praha 1 (90 metrů)

Old Town Apartments - Prague Central Exclusive Praha 1 (107 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

5říj - 8říj celý den

Autoshow Praha 2017

10zář 11:00

Alenka v kraji zázraků

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Pražský Orloj Pražský Orloj Praha 1 (351 m)
Staroměstské náměstí Staroměstské náměstí Praha 1 (377 m)
Café Louvre Café Louvre Praha 1 (929 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat