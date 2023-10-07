Café Philo: philosophy for all in the center of Prague

Café Philo: philosophy for all in the center of Prague

Praha 1 – Nové Město , Pasáž Lucerna, Vodičkova 30

Termín: 7.10.2023 v 15:30 hod. (sobota)

Are you interested in an open and respectful exchange of arguments? Do you enjoy thinking and pondering together with other people? Then come and join our circle, where we try to speak about the really important topics of life. 

We use for this event a peculiar method to determine the topic(s) of discussion, the so called conceptual collider: Each participant writes one or several concepts on a small piece of paper. We then randomly choose two concepts from the pile. These two concepts will be the starting point of our philosophical discussion. We will try to connect them, to separate them, to collide them, until our brain is on fire...

 

Where?

Knihkupectví a kavárna Řehoře Samsy

Pasáž Lucerna, Vodičkova 30

Praha 1 – Nové Město 

 

When?

The first Saturday of the month, from 15:30 until 17:30.

