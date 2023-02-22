Royal Czech Orchestra

Royal Czech Orchestra

Termín: 25.6.2017 (neděle) 29.6.2017
Vstupné:

650 - 800

25červen neděle 19:30

Žánr: koncertyklasická hudbavážnáklasikaRoyal Czech Orchestra

Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Royal Czech Orchestra (chamber ensemble) plays in Colloredo Mansfeld Palace.

Welcome to the palace where Milos Forman filmed parts of his Oscarwinning flm Amadeus, and where Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart himself actually performed.

Terezie Svarcova - soprano
Igor Lecian - violin solo

Program:

  • J. S. Bach - Air On The G String
  • A. Vivaldi - The Four Seasons
  • W. A. Mozart - A Little Night Music ,Lacrimosa from Requiem, Famous aria from
  • Figaro
  • G. Bizet - Carmen - Fantasie
  • L. van Beethoven - Symphony No. 5 (Destiny) Allegro
  • B. Smetana - The Moldau
  • A. Dvorak - Waltz in D major

Length: 65 minutes Listen to famous classical pieces in the splendid hall, where Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart himself performed!

Další termíny akce

25.6.2017 19:30 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
29.6.2017 19:30 (čtvrtek) Přidat do kalendáře

Podobné akce

24červen sobota 18:00

The Best of Czech and World music

, Martinská 8 Koncert

27červen úterý 20:00

The Best Of Classics

, Náměstí Republiky 5 Koncert

25červen neděle 19:00

Bolero, Carmina Burana

, Vězeňská 1 Koncert

24červen sobota 20:00

Strauss, Mozart, Dvořák

, Náměstí Republiky 5 Divadlo

Ubytování v okolí akce Royal Czech Orchestra

Residence Royal Road Praha 1 (142 metrů)

Residence Liliová Praha 1 (146 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

22úno - 23čvc celý den

Body The Exhibition

7lis 20:00

PVRIS v Praze

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Karlův most Karlův most Praha 1 (347 m)
Staroměstské náměstí Staroměstské náměstí Praha 1 (416 m)
Café Louvre Café Louvre Praha 1 (542 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat