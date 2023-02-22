Royal Czech Orchestra
Praha 1, Karlova 2
650 - 800
25červen neděle 19:30
Royal Czech Orchestra (chamber ensemble) plays in Colloredo Mansfeld Palace.
Welcome to the palace where Milos Forman filmed parts of his Oscarwinning flm Amadeus, and where Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart himself actually performed.
Terezie Svarcova - soprano
Igor Lecian - violin solo
Program:
- J. S. Bach - Air On The G String
- A. Vivaldi - The Four Seasons
- W. A. Mozart - A Little Night Music ,Lacrimosa from Requiem, Famous aria from
- Figaro
- G. Bizet - Carmen - Fantasie
- L. van Beethoven - Symphony No. 5 (Destiny) Allegro
- B. Smetana - The Moldau
- A. Dvorak - Waltz in D major
Length: 65 minutes Listen to famous classical pieces in the splendid hall, where Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart himself performed!
