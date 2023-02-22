Royal Czech Orchestra (chamber ensemble) plays in Colloredo Mansfeld Palace.

Welcome to the palace where Milos Forman filmed parts of his Oscarwinning flm Amadeus, and where Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart himself actually performed.

Terezie Svarcova - soprano

Igor Lecian - violin solo

Program:

J. S. Bach - Air On The G String

A. Vivaldi - The Four Seasons

W. A. Mozart - A Little Night Music ,Lacrimosa from Requiem, Famous aria from

Figaro

G. Bizet - Carmen - Fantasie

L. van Beethoven - Symphony No. 5 (Destiny) Allegro

B. Smetana - The Moldau

A. Dvorak - Waltz in D major

Length: 65 minutes Listen to famous classical pieces in the splendid hall, where Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart himself performed!