Letní shakespearovské slavnosti - A Midsummer Night's Dream

Prague Shakespeare Company is honored to cooperate once again with the Summer Shakespeare Festival to present an English-language production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream (with Czech surtitles). Directed by PSC Artistic Director Guy Roberts, this fresh take on Shakespeare’s timeless classic is the perfect escape for audiences of all ages to come together and celebrate the wonder of Shakespeare and the magic of falling in love after our time of isolation because of coronavirus.

