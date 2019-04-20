Easter Gala in Lichtenstein Palace

PROGRAMME :

Johann Pachelbel: Canon

Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons selection

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata and Fugue in D minor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Little Night Music

Bedřich Smetana: Vltava (Moldau)

Maurice Ravel: Bolero

Léon Boëllmann: Suite gothique, op. 25 – Toccata

Antonín Dvořák: Largo from The New World Symphony

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Waltz of the Flowers from ballet The Nutcracker

Johann Strauss: Pizzicato Polka

Georges Bizet: Suite from Carmen

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance Nr. 5

Artists:

Imperial Czech Orchestra

Imperial Czech Orchestra is a chamber string orchestra, which has been formed by members of the Prague Symphony Orchestra to fill a void in the Prague musical community for a high–calibre chamber group performing both light classical and ballroom dance music. Critics have stressed their brilliant art, their virtuosity and sense for a polished dramaturgy of individual performances.

Soloists:

Jakub Marek – violin

Vladimír Jelínek – organ