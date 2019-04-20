Easter Gala in Lichtenstein Palace
Praha 1, Malostranské nám. 13
500 Kč - 900 Kč
20duben sobota 18:00
Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
PROGRAMME :
Johann Pachelbel: Canon
Antonio Vivaldi: The Four Seasons selection
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata and Fugue in D minor
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: A Little Night Music
Bedřich Smetana: Vltava (Moldau)
Maurice Ravel: Bolero
Léon Boëllmann: Suite gothique, op. 25 – Toccata
Antonín Dvořák: Largo from The New World Symphony
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Waltz of the Flowers from ballet The Nutcracker
Johann Strauss: Pizzicato Polka
Georges Bizet: Suite from Carmen
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance Nr. 5
Artists:
Imperial Czech Orchestra
Imperial Czech Orchestra is a chamber string orchestra, which has been formed by members of the Prague Symphony Orchestra to fill a void in the Prague musical community for a high–calibre chamber group performing both light classical and ballroom dance music. Critics have stressed their brilliant art, their virtuosity and sense for a polished dramaturgy of individual performances.
Soloists:
Jakub Marek – violin
Vladimír Jelínek – organ
Další termíny akce
Podobné akce
17duben středa 20:00
16duben úterý 13:00
Matinee Na Pražském Hradě
19říjen sobota 20:00
Moravská Filharmonie Olomouc
5říjen sobota 20:00
Philharmony Hradec Králové
Ubytování v okolí akce Easter Gala in...
Hotel The Castle Steps Praha 1 (106 metrů)
Alchymist Grand Hotel and SPA Praha 1 (141 metrů)