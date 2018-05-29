Another English Comedy Night at Duplex

Another English Comedy Night at Duplex

Adresa:

Praha 1, Václavské náměstí 21

Termín: 29.5.2018 v 19:00 hod. (úterý)
Vstupné:

250

29květen úterý 19:00

Žánr: divadlo

The Good, The Bad & The Irish Started as a compilation showcase.

What started off as a free Irish comedy showcase in the Edinburgh festival has quickly become a brand in it's own right building a strong following not just in Ireland/UK but internationally!
With SOLD OUT shows in Holland, Belgium, Germany & Spain there seems to be no taming the popularity of the various talents involved.

This will be the third European tour in a matter of months & it's a tour not to be missed.

