Another English Comedy Night at Duplex

The Good, The Bad & The Irish Started as a compilation showcase.

What started off as a free Irish comedy showcase in the Edinburgh festival has quickly become a brand in it's own right building a strong following not just in Ireland/UK but internationally!

With SOLD OUT shows in Holland, Belgium, Germany & Spain there seems to be no taming the popularity of the various talents involved.

This will be the third European tour in a matter of months & it's a tour not to be missed.