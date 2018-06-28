It’s 2005. Before Facebook, before Snapchat. Where do lonely disaffected teens go to find like-minded friends?

How do you know they are who they say they are? And how do you know if they have your best interests in mind? Chatroom explores the turbulence of being a teenager through the eyes of 6 young users in a small discussion forum.

This amateur production of "Chatroom" is presented by special arrangement with SAMUEL FRENCH, LTD.