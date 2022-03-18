Další vstupenky
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
The University of Western Bohemia in Plzeň, the I2EN (International Institute of Nuclear Energy) and the French Embassies in Prague (Czech Republic) and in Bratislava (Slovakia), are organising the 2024 edition of the trilateral France-Czech Republic-Slovakia Nuclear Summer School, focused on “Nuclear New Build”.
The objective of the 2024 trilateral winter school is to provide students with a general understanding of the main subject areas related to the construction of a new nuclear power plant. The approach will not focus on technological solutions but rather on topics such as siting, licensing, project management, integrated management system during construction, qualifying suppliers, procurement, safety and security, human resources.
The programme will include lectures by Czech, French and Slovak experts as well as a group project to be carried out throughout the week, leading to an oral presentation.
Více informací o akci France - Czech Republic - Slovakia Nuclear Winter School “Nuclear New Build” na www akce
Podobné akce
6březen středa 16:00
7březen čtvrtek 19:30
9březen sobota 10:30
13březen středa 17:30
Ubytování v okolí akce France - Czech Republic...
Salon Thajka - Hotel MánesPraha (566 metrů)
Royal Court ApartmentsPraha (652 metrů)
Royal Court HotelPraha (966 metrů)