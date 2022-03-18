France - Czech Republic - Slovakia Nuclear Winter School “Nuclear New Build”

The University of Western Bohemia in Plzeň, the I2EN (International Institute of Nuclear Energy) and the French Embassies in Prague (Czech Republic) and in Bratislava (Slovakia), are organising the 2024 edition of the trilateral France-Czech Republic-Slovakia Nuclear Summer School, focused on “Nuclear New Build”.

The objective of the 2024 trilateral winter school is to provide students with a general understanding of the main subject areas related to the construction of a new nuclear power plant. The approach will not focus on technological solutions but rather on topics such as siting, licensing, project management, integrated management system during construction, qualifying suppliers, procurement, safety and security, human resources.

The programme will include lectures by Czech, French and Slovak experts as well as a group project to be carried out throughout the week, leading to an oral presentation.