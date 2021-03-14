Horbowy International Glass Competition Open call for works until 30.09.2022 More information: www.horbowy.okis.pl The idea of the Competition came from the Culture and Art Centre in Wrocław, in cooperation with the Giant Mountains Museum in Jelenia Góra and the E. Geppert Academy of Arts and Design in Wrocław. The event is intended to promote art glass and glass-related design as a discipline of particular importance to the tradition of Wrocław and Lower Silesia as a whole. The patron of the competition is Professor Zbigniew Horbowy - a prominent artist and designer, long-standing rector of the Eugeniusz Geppert Academy of Fine Arts in Wrocław, a reformer of Polish art glass who associated his entire creative life with the Lower Silesia region. In this way, the organisers wish to build a bridge between the history and the future of this unique field of art. The Competition is addressed to adult artists from Poland and abroad. Online applications should be sent to via online formular oraz via horbowy@okis.pl until 30th of September 2022. The jury will select the best projects from among the submitted proposals. The organisers envisage prizes for the winners of the Competition. The competition exhibition will take place in the Geppert Gallery of the E. Geppert Academy of Fine Arts in Wrocław and in the Karkonosze Museum in Jelenia Góra in 2023. A catalogue with the winners' works will also be published. Cezary Przybylski, Marshall of the Lower Silesia Region, has assumed honorary patronage of the event. The project accompanies the global celebration of the United Nations International Year of Glass. ________________________ Subsidized from the budget of the Lower Silesia Region. Organisers: Culture and Art Centre in Wrocław - Institution of Culture of the Lower Silesia Region Giant Mountains Museum in Jelenia Góra - Institution of Culture of the Lower Silesia Region Eugeniusz Geppert Academy of Arts and Design in Wrocław Honorary Patronage: Cezary Przybylski - Marshall of the Lower Silesia Region Media Patrons: TVP3 Wrocław, Szkło i Ceramika magazine