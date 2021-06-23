LIVE stream - Mads Brügger Masterclass: Control of Narrative in Documentary Films

LIVE stream - Mads Brügger Masterclass: Control of Narrative in Documentary Films

LIVE stream

Termín: 23.6.2021 v 18:00 hod. (středa)

23červen středa 18:00

Žánr: filmlive stream online zdarma

Mads Brügger is an award-winning filmmaker who is well-known for his provocative directorial style, especially his distinctive methods of "performative journalism" as he or/and protagonists infiltrate various environments. In his Masterclass titled Control of Narrative in Documentary Films, Mads Brügger will concentrate on his latest film, The Mole: Undercover in North Korea, that investigates North Korea’s illegal weapons trade, drug manufacturing and other criminal activities. The film has become the fastest-selling DR Sales´s documentary title ever.

In his Masterclass, Mads Brügger will share his experience with all stages of film direction (from initial research, development of a story, directing of protagonists, exit strategies and security plans, challenging production plans, etc.). The Masterclass is moderated by Peter Kerekes, well-known Slovak documentary director, producer and pedagogue.
The Masterclass is part of the IDF Industry Sessions series, organized by the Institute of Documentary Film in Prague. In cooperation with One World International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival.

