Beethoven & Mozart

Adresa:

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 24.6.2018 (neděle) 21.8.2018

24červen neděle 18:00

Ludwig van Beethoven:

Romance pro housle a orchestr Op. 40 G dur

Romance pro housle a orchestr Op. 50 F dur

W. A. Mozart:

Divertimento in D KV 136

  1. Allegro
  2. Andante
  3. Presto

W. A. Mozart:

Koncert pro housle a orchestr A dur c.5 KV 219

1. Allegro

2.Adagio

3.Rondeau

