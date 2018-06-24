Beethoven & Mozart
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
24červen neděle 18:00
Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu
Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout
Ludwig van Beethoven:
Romance pro housle a orchestr Op. 40 G dur
Romance pro housle a orchestr Op. 50 F dur
W. A. Mozart:
Divertimento in D KV 136
- Allegro
- Andante
- Presto
W. A. Mozart:
Koncert pro housle a orchestr A dur c.5 KV 219
1. Allegro
2.Adagio
3.Rondeau
Více informací o akci Beethoven & Mozart na www akce
Další termíny akce
Podobné akce
23červen sobota 18:00
23červen sobota 20:00
The Best Of Classics
Obecní dům, Praha 1 Koncert
24červen neděle 20:00
Ubytování v okolí akce Beethoven & Mozart
Barceló Old Town Praha Praha 1 (157 metrů)
Central Hotel Prague Praha 1 (187 metrů)