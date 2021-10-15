Amelie Lens

Amelie Lens

Adresa:

Praha, Bubenské nábř. 306

Termín: 15.10.2021 v 20:00 hod. (pátek)
Vstupné:

790 - 2390

15říjen pátek 20:00

Žánr: koncertytechno

Umělci: Amelie Lens

Další vstupenky na koncerty

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Přesunuto z původního místa konání: Malá sportovní hala - Výstaviště Holešovice

 

AMELIE LENS

(Lenske, Second State | BELGIUM)

Amelie Lens is a self-confessed control freak. Every step of her journey as a DJ so far has been the result of her own obsessive attention to detail and laser-focussed determination which permeates everything she does. Nothing is left to chance. The often-referred to 'explosion' with which the Antwerp native made her way into the global techno scene has been the result of a long-standing love affair with dance music, ignited by her first outing to Belgium's Dour Festival at just 15 years old. Techno had Amelie at ‘hello’, and she spent the rest of her teenage years crossing Belgium by train to attend gigs, hypnotised by the new world that was opening up to her.

Konání akce a případná bezpečnostní opatření ověřujte prosím přímo u pořadatele. Vzhledem k mimořádné situaci nemá redakce kapacitu na průběžnou kontrolu, zda nebyla akce zrušena či přeložena. Děkujeme za pochopení.

Hudební kluby v Praze Akce v MČ Praha

Podobné akce

14kvě - 31procelý den

iMucha

, Náměstí Republiky 5 Výstava

8listopad pondělí 19:00

Kelly Lee Owens v Praze

, Dlouhá 33 Koncert

6listopad sobota 19:00

Paul Kalkbrenner v Praze

, Pernerova 652/55 Koncert

20listopad sobota 09:30

LIVE stream - Úvod do datové analýzy

Ostatní

Doporučené akce v Praze

24říj 19:00

Kutloch aneb i muži mají své dny

17zář - 9led celý den

Literatura

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

Mohlo by tě zajímat