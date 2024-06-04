I.S.B. BANDS NIGHT – Rock out with the rising stars of tomorrow!

V Metro Music Baru se uskuteční rock'n'rollový večer Mezinárodní školy Brno. Vystoupí čtyři studentské kapely z ISB a jedna kapela učitelů. Nebudou chybět legendární hity a malé překvapení v podobě tajného hosta.

English version: Save the date for an exciting music extravaganza presented by the International School of Brno! Get ready to be swept away by an evening of rock and roll that will captivate your eyes and ears. Join us as four student bands from ISB, along with one teacher band, take the stage for a night filled with thrilling performances. Who knows? There might even be some surprise guest appearances! Groove to iconic hits from U2, The White Stripes, and more, alongside captivating original songs that will have you humming for days. Don’t miss your chance to witness these gifted, up-and-coming musicians in action!