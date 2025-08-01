Festival death coffee párty 13.

Festival death coffee párty 13.

Adresa:

Litoměřice, Na Vinici 13

Termín: 1.8.2025 (pátek) 2.8.2025
Vstupné:

1000–1400 Kč

1srp - 2srp celý den

Žánr: festivalymetal hudební festival letní festival open air festival pod širým nebem

DEATH COFFEE PARTY 12. - open air metal festival in Czech Rep.

Bands: GUT (DE/grindcore), WORST (BR/hardcore), IN OTHER CLIMES (FR/thrash-hardcore), Urtikaria Anal (MX/gore-grind), DEVINE DEFILEMENT (IS/slamming-deathcore), DARKFALL (AT/melodic-death), URBAN INSTINCT (SI-hardcore),REFORE (CZ/thrash-metal), INNERSPHERE (CZ/death-thrash), SPINELESS FUCKERS (CZ/grindcore) and many more!!!

