Festival death coffee párty 13.

DEATH COFFEE PARTY 12. - open air metal festival in Czech Rep.

Bands: GUT (DE/grindcore), WORST (BR/hardcore), IN OTHER CLIMES (FR/thrash-hardcore), Urtikaria Anal (MX/gore-grind), DEVINE DEFILEMENT (IS/slamming-deathcore), DARKFALL (AT/melodic-death), URBAN INSTINCT (SI-hardcore),REFORE (CZ/thrash-metal), INNERSPHERE (CZ/death-thrash), SPINELESS FUCKERS (CZ/grindcore) and many more!!!

