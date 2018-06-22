I'm all woman

I'm all woman

Adresa:

Praha 1, Nosticova 2a

Termín: 22.6.2018 v 10:00 hod. (pátek)

22červen pátek 10:00

Žánr: divadlo

When shall we live if not now.' Seneca's words still move me. Life is too brief not to be living it now. The )Y(OURS Project is short performance pieces that bring to dramatic light what it is to be human. It is to celebrate those that take to the stage and the characters they play. Our lives are intertwined though we may not think so. People from all walks of life join Giving Voice, all making the same discovery in the end: I find me when I look for you.

