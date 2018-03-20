How to become Czech in 1 hour

Keen to learn something about the Czechs…but too afraid to ask? The ROYAL Theatre presents an original ONE MAN SHOW starring Tomáš Vaňek.
100 % IN ENGLISH
What’s ‘řízek’, how and why do people drink beer, what’s going on with that sandal and sock combo and who exactly is Karel Gott? French native Jean Christophe Gramont, the man behind in the play, didn’t know either when he first arrived here 14 years ago. Now he’s decided to write a play about his journey towards becoming a Czech. Guiding you through this one-man show is the outstanding musical actor Tomáš Vaněk.
