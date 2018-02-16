Joke’s On You! Standup Comedy

Joke’s On You! Standup Comedy

Adresa:

Praha 1, Národní 20

Termín: 22.2.2018 v 20:30 hod. (čtvrtek)

22únor čtvrtek 20:30

Žánr: divadlo

Další vstupenky do divadla

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Joke's on You returns with a new season of seasoned comedians! After selling out venues in Brno and Bratislava, we decided to step the game up even further. Instead of two cities, we are going to perform in Prague as well and call it a tour. Three days in three cities! That's insane! How can we do that? - you might ask. Or you might not even give a shit. Who cares? We are excited! Our headliner for January is the extremely funny Joanna Sio! Give it up for Joanna! And by give it up, I mean your money... 

Více informací o akci Joke’s On You! Standup Comedy na  www akce

Divadla - Praha 1 Akce v MČ Praha 1

Podobné akce

7únor středa 21:30

, Praha 1 Koncert

8únor čtvrtek 21:30

, Praha 1 Koncert

9únor pátek 21:30

International Band of Luboš Soukup

, Praha 1 Koncert

10únor sobota 21:30

Alan Benzie Band

, Praha 1 Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce Joke’s On You! Standup...

Hotel Jerome House Praha 1 (154 metrů)

Hotel U dvou zlatých klíčů Praha 1 (174 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

16úno - 18úno celý den

Sim/Nebula

13úno 19:00

Republiko má středisková -...

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

V okolí doporučujeme...

Národní divadlo Národní divadlo Praha 1 (360 m)
Staroměstské náměstí Staroměstské náměstí Praha 1 (554 m)
Café Louvre Café Louvre Praha 1 (27 m)

Mohlo by tě zajímat