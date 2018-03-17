xDZV0Nx (pl) MŁYN (pl)

Sacral, brutal and chaotic event with two polish electro groups. xDZVONx is post-modern, mystic perfomance, something between prays, hard core trap and minimal techno performance with hypnotic, brutalist visualisation MŁYN (part of independent DYM label from lower Silesia) is post-techno//ambient//melodramatical trio which take us to unfinited field of electro experiments This will be really unusually evening