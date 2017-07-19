BACH for ALL festival uvádí: Pavel Svoboda (varhanní recitál)

BACH for ALL festival uvádí: Pavel Svoboda (varhanní recitál)

Adresa:

Praha 6, Markétská 1

Termín: 19.7.2017 v 20:00 hod. (středa)

19červenec středa 20:00

Žánr: koncertyklasikavážná

Další vstupenky na vážnou hudbu

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Koncert v rámci festivalu BACH for ALL v Praze.

Program: Johann Sebastian Bach

  • Goldbergovy variace, BWV 998

Interpret: Vojtěch Spurný

 

Více informací o akci BACH for ALL festival uvádí: Pavel Svoboda (varhanní recitál) na  www akce

Hudební kluby - Praha 6 Akce v MČ Praha 6

Podobné akce

8červenec sobota 18:30

J.Pachelbel, W.A.Mozart, A.Vivaldi

, Pražský hrad Koncert

8červenec sobota 18:00

The Best of Czech and World music

, Martinská 8 Koncert

12červenec středa 20:00

The Best Of Classics

, Náměstí Republiky 5 Koncert

9červenec neděle 19:00

Bolero, Carmina Burana

, Vězeňská 1 Koncert

Ubytování v okolí akce BACH for ALL festival...

Hotel U Sládků Praha 6 (402 metrů)

Hotel Markéta Praha 6 (719 metrů)

Doporučené akce v Praze

1dub - 31pro celý den

Neviditelná výstava Praha

9srp 20:00

Interpol v Praze

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

Mohlo by tě zajímat