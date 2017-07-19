BACH for ALL festival uvádí: Pavel Svoboda (varhanní recitál)
Adresa:
Praha 6, Markétská 1
Termín: 19.7.2017 v 20:00 hod. (středa)
Koncert v rámci festivalu BACH for ALL v Praze.
Program: Johann Sebastian Bach
- Goldbergovy variace, BWV 998
Interpret: Vojtěch Spurný
Více informací o akci BACH for ALL festival uvádí: Pavel Svoboda (varhanní recitál)
