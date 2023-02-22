Christmas Mozart

Christmas Mozart

Adresa:

Praha 1, Mariánské náměstí 5

Termín: 2.12.2017 (sobota) 30.12.2017
Vstupné:

600 - 700

2prosinec sobota 19:00

Žánr: koncertykoncertvážná hudbaklasika

Christmas Mozart

W. A. Mozart – Turkish march
W. A. Mozart – Ave Verum Corpus
W. A. Mozart – Papageno´s aria (Magic Flute)
W. A. Mozart – Cinque, dieci, venti… (The Marriage of Figaro)
T. Albinoni – Adagio in g minor
W. A. Mozart – Alleluja (from Exsultate jubilate)
W. A. Mozart – Leporello´s aria – Don Giovanni)
W. A. Mozart – Laci darem la mano (Don Giovanni)
M. A. Charpentier – Te Deum
J. F. Wade – Adeste Fideles
A. Dvořák – Humoresque
A. Dvořák – Rusalka's aria (Rusalka)
A. Dvořák – Biblical song No. 4
A. Dvořák – Biblical song No. 10
J. Brahms – Hungarian Dance No. 5
W. A. Mozart – Agnus dei (Coronation Mass)
W. A. Mozart – Pamina´s aria (Magic Flute) or
Queen of the Night (Magic Flute)
W. A. Mozart – Pa-pa duet (Magic Flute)

Další termíny akce

2.12.2017 19:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendářevstupenky
8.12.2017 17:00 (pátek) Přidat do kalendáře
9.12.2017 19:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
10.12.2017 17:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
15.12.2017 17:00 (pátek) Přidat do kalendáře
16.12.2017 19:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
23.12.2017 19:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře
24.12.2017 17:00 (neděle) Přidat do kalendáře
26.12.2017 19:00 (úterý) Přidat do kalendáře
27.12.2017 17:00 (středa) Přidat do kalendáře
28.12.2017 19:00 (čtvrtek) Přidat do kalendáře
29.12.2017 19:00 (pátek) Přidat do kalendáře
30.12.2017 17:00 (sobota) Přidat do kalendáře

