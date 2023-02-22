Christmas Mozart
Praha 1, Mariánské náměstí 5
600 - 700
2prosinec sobota 19:00
Christmas Mozart
W. A. Mozart – Turkish march
W. A. Mozart – Ave Verum Corpus
W. A. Mozart – Papageno´s aria (Magic Flute)
W. A. Mozart – Cinque, dieci, venti… (The Marriage of Figaro)
T. Albinoni – Adagio in g minor
W. A. Mozart – Alleluja (from Exsultate jubilate)
W. A. Mozart – Leporello´s aria – Don Giovanni)
W. A. Mozart – Laci darem la mano (Don Giovanni)
M. A. Charpentier – Te Deum
J. F. Wade – Adeste Fideles
A. Dvořák – Humoresque
A. Dvořák – Rusalka's aria (Rusalka)
A. Dvořák – Biblical song No. 4
A. Dvořák – Biblical song No. 10
J. Brahms – Hungarian Dance No. 5
W. A. Mozart – Agnus dei (Coronation Mass)
W. A. Mozart – Pamina´s aria (Magic Flute) or
Queen of the Night (Magic Flute)
W. A. Mozart – Pa-pa duet (Magic Flute)
