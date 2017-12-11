Christmas galakoncert in in Smetana Hall

Christmas galakoncert in in Smetana Hall

Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5

Termín: 11.12.2017 v 20:00 hod. (pondělí)
750 - 1300

11prosinec pondělí 20:00

Žánr: koncertyklasikavážná

  • A. Corelli – Christmas Pastorale
  • J. F. Wade – Adeste Fideles
  • A. Adam – O Holy Night
  • J. L. Pierpont – Jingle Bells
  • F. X. Gruber – Silent Night
  • W. A. Mozart – Ave Verum Corpus
  • A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter)

