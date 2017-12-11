Christmas galakoncert in in Smetana Hall
Adresa:
Praha 1, Náměstí Republiky 5
Termín: 11.12.2017 v 20:00 hod. (pondělí)
Vstupné:
750 - 1300
11prosinec pondělí 20:00
- A. Corelli – Christmas Pastorale
- J. F. Wade – Adeste Fideles
- A. Adam – O Holy Night
- J. L. Pierpont – Jingle Bells
- F. X. Gruber – Silent Night
- W. A. Mozart – Ave Verum Corpus
- A. Vivaldi – Four Seasons (Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter)
Podobné akce
25červen neděle 19:00
26červen pondělí 19:30
27červen úterý 18:00
Beethoven & Mozart
Obecní dům, Praha 1 Koncert
27červen úterý 20:00
The Best Of Classics
Obecní dům, Praha 1 Koncert
Ubytování v okolí akce Christmas galakoncert in...
Barceló Old Town Praha Praha 1 (157 metrů)
Central Hotel Prague Praha 1 (187 metrů)
Doporučené akce v Praze
V okolí doporučujeme...
Prašná brána Praha 1 (50 m)
Pražský Orloj Praha 1 (537 m)
Café Louvre Praha 1 (921 m)