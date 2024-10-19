Czechmates; Aneb realita cizinců žijících v České republice, která Vás rozesměje k slzám.

Czechmates; Aneb realita cizinců žijících v České republice, která Vás rozesměje k slzám.

Adresa:

Praha , Dlouhá 729/37, Praha 1

Termín: 19.10.2024 v 19:00 hod. (sobota)
Vstupné:

299 Kč

19říjen sobota 19:00

Žánr: ostatní akcekomedie zábava show humor stand up

Další vstupenky na činohru

Přidat do mého kalendáře

Praha - počasí z YR?

Sdílej:Sdílet na FBTweetnout

Comedy Prague and Brian Lennon Comedy present:
Czechmates: The ultimate stand-up comedy show, diving into the wild, weird, and wonderfully relatable adventures of expats navigating life in the Czech Republic. From language mishaps and amazing Czech traditions to the everyday absurdities of living abroad.
Whether you're an expat yourself, a local with a sense of humor, or just someone who loves a good laugh, ‘Czechmates’ promises an unforgettable night of comedy. Don't miss out on the fun!
Get ready to laugh out loud with an all-star lineup featuring:
Carmine Rodi (MC)
Grant Gallacher
Debbie Liebenberg
Brian Lennon
Luke Ryan (Headliner of the evening)

Více informací o akci Czechmates; Aneb realita cizinců žijících v České republice, která Vás rozesměje k slzám. na  www akce

Podobné akce

1říjen úterý 19:00

Blaník

, Štítného 5 Divadlo

1říjen úterý 19:00

Božská Sarah

, Jungmannova 9 Divadlo

1říjen úterý 19:00

Brouk v hlavě

, Václavské nám. 56 Divadlo

1říjen úterý 19:00

Oko Tygra

, Rytířská 31 Divadlo

Doporučené akce v Praze

31říj 19:00

Ilona Csáková Tornero Tour 2024

1říj 19:30

Leoš Mareš První turné

Akce v Praze na Jiný den?

Mohlo by tě zajímat