Czechmates; Aneb realita cizinců žijících v České republice, která Vás rozesměje k slzám.

Comedy Prague and Brian Lennon Comedy present:

Czechmates: The ultimate stand-up comedy show, diving into the wild, weird, and wonderfully relatable adventures of expats navigating life in the Czech Republic. From language mishaps and amazing Czech traditions to the everyday absurdities of living abroad.

Whether you're an expat yourself, a local with a sense of humor, or just someone who loves a good laugh, ‘Czechmates’ promises an unforgettable night of comedy. Don't miss out on the fun!

Get ready to laugh out loud with an all-star lineup featuring:

Carmine Rodi (MC)

Grant Gallacher

Debbie Liebenberg

Brian Lennon

Luke Ryan (Headliner of the evening)