Bravura – studentský orchestr z New Yersey
Praha 1, Dvořákovo nábřeží 2
zdarma
10červenec středa 19:00
Koncert studentského orchestru z New Jersey s dirigentem Chiu-Tze Lin se uskuteční 10. července 2024 v Praze.
Symphony No. 41 in C Major, „Jupiter“ W. A. Mozart – Allegro vivace Chrysanthemum Terrace for Orchestra and String Quartet Tambourin for Flute and Oboe Gossoc/Monroe, arr. Egmont Overture, Op. 84 L. v. Beethoven Excerpt of Symphony No. 2 „National Park“ D. Muck Libertango – the Awesome Version Besame Mucho Kiss Me for Saxophone Trio.
Více informací o akci Bravura – studentský orchestr z New Yersey na www akce
Podobné akce
11červenec čtvrtek 11:00
Festival Summa Cum Laude v Obecním domě
13červenec sobota 20:15
14červenec neděle 15:00
Rotterdamský studentský symfonický orchestr
29srpen čtvrtek 19:30
Ubytování v okolí akce Bravura – studentský...
ValentinskaPraha (376 metrů)
The Emblem HotelPraha (402 metrů)
Zrcadlová kaple KlementinaPraha (442 metrů)