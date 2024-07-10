Bravura – studentský orchestr z New Yersey

Koncert studentského orchestru z New Jersey s dirigentem Chiu-Tze Lin se uskuteční 10. července 2024 v Praze.

Symphony No. 41 in C Major, „Jupiter“ W. A. Mozart – Allegro vivace Chrysanthemum Terrace for Orchestra and String Quartet Tambourin for Flute and Oboe Gossoc/Monroe, arr. Egmont Overture, Op. 84 L. v. Beethoven Excerpt of Symphony No. 2 „National Park“ D. Muck Libertango – the Awesome Version Besame Mucho Kiss Me for Saxophone Trio.